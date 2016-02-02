Browns issue ominous statement about Johnny Manziel's future

Johnny Manziel's future with the Cleveland Browns has been in question for months, but the team sent its strongest message yet about its dissatisfaction with the second-year quarterback on Tuesday --€“ three days after a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend had him under investigation by police in Fort Worth and Dallas.

"We've been clear about expectations for our players on and off the field," new Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement. "Johnny's continual involvement in incidents that run counter to those expectations undermines the hard work of his teammates and the reputation of our organization. His status with our team will be addressed when permitted by league rules. We will have no further comment at this time."