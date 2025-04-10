Browns' Deshaun Watson addresses critics, vows to return from latest injury 'way better than before'

Deshaun Watson has appeared in just 19 games in the three years since he inked an unprecedented fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The 32 games Watson missed were due to either suspension or injury. The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games in 2022, but a shoulder injury cut the quarterback's season short in 2023. Last October, Watson was sidelined by a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Watson then re-injured the same tendon in January. The latest setback is widely expected to sideline the three-time Pro Bowler for the entire 2025 season, but Watson pushed back against that timetable.

"Everyone is doubting me. Everyone don't believe in me," Watson said in the video posted to his Instagram account showing him working out. "Everyone don't think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself ... I know, I'm gonna be way better than before."

The 29-year-old added to his comeback argument by saying he doesn't "have anything pretty much to lose."

Despite Watson's latest stance, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recently admitted the franchise "took a big swing and miss" when it came to the pursuit and ultimate signing of Watson.

We thought we had the quarterback. We didn’t, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole," Haslam told reporters earlier this month at the NFL's annual league meeting in Florida.

Aside from the injuries, Watson contended with some high-profile issues away from the football field. More than a dozen women accused Watson of engaging in acts of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson is just a few seasons removed from being held in high regard for his athleticism. During most of his career with the Houston Texans, Watson was widely viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Watson has thrown 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in a Browns uniform. He finished his five-year stint with the Texans with 104 touchdowns against 36 interceptions.

Those impressive numbers came over just four seasons on the football field. Watson was ruled out of every game during the 2021 season following a trade request, which ultimately led to a standoff between the quarterback and the team.

