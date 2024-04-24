Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Deshaun Watson faces ridicule for Saudi Arabia trip

Deshaun Watson is about to enter his 3rd season with Cleveland

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson raised eyebrows Tuesday when he boasted about his trip to Saudi Arabia and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad.

Watson posted pictures and appeared in videos with NFL4ARAB on social media. He expressed hope American football would come to the Middle Eastern nation.

Deshaun Watson passes

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"I had a nice time visiting Saudi Arabia and learned a lot about the original Saudi culture and society," Watson wrote on X. "And I enjoyed watching Al-Nassar, Al-Al-Wali and Al-Hilal,  Al-Zaim, and I heard a lot about the singing of Al-Ahly fans and Al-Ittihad.

"Special thanks to His Royal Highness Prince @Saudi49er for the hospitality and generosity. And God willing, we will see the (football emoji) in Saudi Arabia soon."

Deshaun Watson vs Texans

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL fans responded to Watson’s trip, with many believing it was a paid PR trip. Others called for his PR team to be fired for the trip.

"This man got a bag for this tweet, I’ll put that on my life," one fan wrote on X.

"Tone def personified," another fan wrote.

Fans appeared to be more impressed with the shot Jilly Anais, his girlfriend, posted on Instagram of her and Watson in the country.

Watson was traded to the Browns from the Houston Texans as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The civil lawsuits against Watson ended with a settlement.

Deshaun Watson vs Jets

Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

He signed a five-year, $250 million contract extension upon joining Cleveland. Since then, he’s only appeared in 12 games. He’s 8-4 in those starts and has 2,217 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.