Cleveland Browns

Browns' Deshaun Watson suffered setback in Achilles injury recovery, GM says

Watson ruptured his Achilles in October

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon rupture, general manager Andrew Berry said Monday.

Berry said the team only learned about Watson’s new medical situation during player exit meetings on Sunday after the team lost its final regular-season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Deshaun Watson vs Eagles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in action against the Eagles on Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Berry said the team should have more information coming on Watson in the next few days.

Watson has been out of action since he suffered the injury Oct. 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home. Browns fans were heard cheering the Watson injury as frustrations over his lack of on-field performance had grown.

JAHMYR GIBBS TALLIES 4 TOUCHDOWNS AS LIONS TAKE DOWN VIKINGS TO WIN NFC NORTH, SECURE NO. 1 SEED IN PLAYOFFS

Deshaun Watson walks toward the sideline

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads to the sideline during the Cincinnati Bengals game on Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Cleveland acquired Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade in 2022 after he sat out the entire 2021 season and faced more than two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct. Cleveland signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. 

Watson settled the unsavory claims and served a suspension from the league over it. But since he suited up for the Browns in 2022, he’s only appeared in 17 games. He went from being a three-time Pro Bowler and budding star talent to an injury-riddled quarterback.

Deshaun Watson carted off

Deshaun Watson of the Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart during the Cincinnati Bengals game at Huntington Bank Field on Oct. 20, 2024 in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The team restructured his deal to get future salary-cap relief and flexibility. However, his future with the team is murkier than ever.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

