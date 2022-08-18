Deshaun Watson suspension 'agreed to' ahead of start of regular season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was "agreed to" by the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Thursday following accusations the Cleveland Browns quarterback sexually assaulted two dozen women during massage therapy sessions.

Watson received an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine to a charity as part of the settlement. The reported agreement came after independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson levied a six-game ban on Watson. The NFL decided to appeal and push for a season-long ban.

The two sides "agreed to" the suspension with a few weeks before the start of the regular season, ESPN reported.

Watson reacted to the suspension in a statement through the team.

"I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused," Watson said.

"I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Browns team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam also released a statement on the decision.

"As we have previously conveyed, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the NFL and NFLPA structure awaiting a final decision and we have respected the process," they said. "Now that a decision on discipline has been reached, we understand this is a real opportunity to create meaningful change and we are committed to investing in programs in Northeast Ohio that will educate our youth regarding awareness, understanding, and most importantly, prevention of sexual misconduct and the many underlying causes of such behavior. Since Deshaun entered our building, he has been an outstanding member of our organization and shown a true dedication to working on himself both on and off the field. We will continue to support him as he focuses on earning the trust of our community."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.