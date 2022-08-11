Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns could pursue Jimmy Garoppolo depending on length of Deshaun Watson's suspension status

Garoppolo was given permission to seek trades in July

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Jimmy Garoppolo was given the opportunity to seek potential trade destinations after the San Francisco 49ers decided to "move on to" Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. He may have one.

According to Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns could pursue Garoppolo based on the fate of Deshaun Watson.

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Watson is currently suspended six games due to sexual misconduct allegations. The punishment was given by a retired federal judge and the NFL is appealing the decision, citing at least a year-long suspension.

Watson is slated to start the Browns' preseason opener on Friday, but signs point to Jacoby Brissett starting in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, who ironically enough could have Browns former QB Baker Mayfield under center.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to a Super Bowl LIV appearance and the NFC Championship Game last year. Last year's playoff run included an upset against Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Garoppolo was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots in 2014 as the potential heir to Tom Brady's throne. However, when it became apparent that Brady wasn't retiring, the Pats dealt him to San Fran, who signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million deal.

Garoppolo will earn over $24 million, and the Browns are the only team in the NFL that can afford his salary.

Brissett started five games last year for the Miami Dolphins while Tua Tagovailoa was injured, and he has not been a full-time starter since 2019 when he was on the Indianapolis Colts.

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before the NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Garoppolo is slated to hit free agency after this season.