San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers have 'moved on to' Trey Lance as starting quarterback, Kyle Shanahan says

Jimmy Garoppolo was granted permission to seek trade last week

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Jimmy Garoppolo era is coming to a close in San Francisco.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that after meeting with Garoppolo and GM John Lynch Tuesday morning, they "have moved on to" Trey Lance, according to NFL.com.

The Niners took Lance with the third pick in last year's NFL Draft, trading up to get him. Lance got his fair share of snaps during the season, but it was Garoppolo who was under center for the 49ers in their playoff run last year.

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

That run included a stunning upset in Green Bay against the top-seeded Packers and Aaron Rodgers before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in L.A.

"Jimmy knows we're going with Trey," Shanahan added. "Trey knows we're going with Trey. The team knows we're going with Trey and everyone likes both of those guys. It is what it is."

It's essentially been a waiting game for Garoppolo since Lance was drafted by the team. However, the team said they never had any plans to get rid of him. Earlier this week, though, the 49ers granted Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade.

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Garoppolo had been rehabbing a shoulder injury during the team's offseason workouts, giving Lance first-team reps.

Garappolo was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots in 2014, and spend four seasons as the potential heir to the throne. When it became apparent Tom Brady wasn't going anywhere any time soon, though, he was traded to San Francisco where he then signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal.

In 15 regular season games last year (all starts), Garoppolo threw 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while throwing for 3,810 yards. Lance played in six games, starting two of them. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for one, and did not see the field in the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is the final year of Garoppolo's contract, and assuming he's traded, he will be a dead cap hit of only $1.4 million.