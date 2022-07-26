49ers have 'moved on to' Trey Lance as starting quarterback, Kyle Shanahan says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jimmy Garoppolo era is coming to a close in San Francisco.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that after meeting with Garoppolo and GM John Lynch Tuesday morning, they "have moved on to" Trey Lance, according to NFL.com.

The Niners took Lance with the third pick in last year's NFL Draft, trading up to get him. Lance got his fair share of snaps during the season, but it was Garoppolo who was under center for the 49ers in their playoff run last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That run included a stunning upset in Green Bay against the top-seeded Packers and Aaron Rodgers before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in L.A.

"Jimmy knows we're going with Trey," Shanahan added. "Trey knows we're going with Trey. The team knows we're going with Trey and everyone likes both of those guys. It is what it is."

It's essentially been a waiting game for Garoppolo since Lance was drafted by the team. However, the team said they never had any plans to get rid of him. Earlier this week, though, the 49ers granted Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade.

49ERS GRANT PERMISSION TO JIMMY GAROPPOLO'S AGENTS TO SEEK TRADE: REPORT

Garoppolo had been rehabbing a shoulder injury during the team's offseason workouts, giving Lance first-team reps.

Garappolo was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots in 2014, and spend four seasons as the potential heir to the throne. When it became apparent Tom Brady wasn't going anywhere any time soon, though, he was traded to San Francisco where he then signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal.

In 15 regular season games last year (all starts), Garoppolo threw 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while throwing for 3,810 yards. Lance played in six games, starting two of them. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for one, and did not see the field in the playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the final year of Garoppolo's contract, and assuming he's traded, he will be a dead cap hit of only $1.4 million.