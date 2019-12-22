Browns' Baker Mayfield draws backlash after running back suffers injury on short-pass play

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield drew criticism on social media during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for a short-pass play that led to an injury.

Mayfield ran a play-action pass play, ran to his right and hit running back Dontrell Hilliard for a short completion. However, Hilliard was immediately hit low and went down with an apparent knee injury.

Hilliard left the game after getting hit in the knee by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.

Mayfield began to receive some backlash from fans on the play who say that he led Hilliard into his doom.

The Browns lost the game 31-15 and were eliminated from playoff contention. Cleveland has not made the playoffs in 17 consecutive years dating back to the 2002 season – a team that was coached by Butch Davis and an offense that was led by Tim Couch.

Mayfield finished the game 20-of-33 with 192 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He had one touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. and the other to Demetrius Harris. It was Mayfield’s second straight multi-passing touchdown game.

The second-year quarterback came into the game with 3,356 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes – a far cry from his rookie season where he took the league by storm.