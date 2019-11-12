Cleveland Browns' Antonio Callaway benched for being late to home game vs. Buffalo Bills: report

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been in hot water throughout his short NFL career and he appears to have shot himself in the foot again.

Callaway, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, didn’t play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills because he was late to the game, a source told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

According to the newspaper, Callaway parked in a different lot than usual and was just a few minutes late. The players stay in the team hotel the night before their upcoming game but can go home in the morning and drive back to the stadium if they wish.

“I don’t know if he got the message or not, but I’m not wavering,” coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Monday. "I always want our guys to make good choices. I did what I felt I need to do and it’s over.”

Kitchens said Callaway’s benching was for only one game. He was emerging as the team’s No. 3 receiver in his return from suspension before his benching.

Callaway is in his second season with the Browns. In four games, he has eight catches for 89 yards. He was arrested before the 2018 season began for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.