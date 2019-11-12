San Francisco 49ers' Chase McLaughlin shanks potential game-winning field goal into the tunnel

San Francisco 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin went from hero to zero during Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which ruined the 49ers' chances at an undefeated season.

McLaughlin tied the game in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

But when he had a chance to give the 49ers a win in overtime, his kick attempt went way wrong.

McLaughlin shanked the potential game-winning kick left. NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan posted a video of where the ball actually ended up.

The rookie out of Illinois was then mocked on social media for the attempt.

The Seahawks then drove down the field and won the game on a 42-yard Jason Meyers field goal.

McLaughlin was replacing the injured Robbie Gould. The 49ers were his second team this season. He started the year with the Los Angeles Chargers before being waived.