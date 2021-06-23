Brooks Koepka doesn't envision Bryson DeChambeau beef to end

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau’s rivalry has been renewed over the last few months and has been the talk of the golf world.

Koepka said Tuesday he doesn’t envision the relationship repairing even if DeChambeau came to him to talk about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There’s not much to talk about. Everything’s that’s gone on. … This whole thing started basically because of him. So, I’ll leave it at that," Koepka said on ESPN’s "SportsCenter."

Koepka commented on the eye roll he did as DeChambeau walked past him after the PGA Championship. He said he’s heard from other golfers about the incident.

BROOKS KOEPKA LOSES TRAIN OF THOUGHT DURING INTERVIEW, ROLLS EYES WHEN BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WALKS BY

"There’s been a few laughs. A few ‘I can’t believe you did that … I’m glad you did.’ But it’s been fun. I’ve gotten a good response from most of the guys on tour. It’s been something I think everybody’s enjoyed. Definitely changing up the game a little bit," Koepka said.

He added that he even receives texts from NFL and NBA players about his rivalry with DeChambeau.

The two have a noted rivalry. Koepka complained in January 2019 about DeChambeau’s pace on the course. DeChambeau admitted in October 2020 he tried to break the ice between themselves but apparently to no avail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koepka got the better of DeChambeau at this past weekend’s U.S. Open. He finished tied for fourth. DeChambeau finished tied for 23rd.