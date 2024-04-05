Bronny James, son of basketball great LeBron James, declares for NBA Draft

After one season at the University of Southern California, Bronny James appears to be heading to the NBA. The 19-year-old guard announced on social media Friday plans to enter the NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal.

James previously entered the transfer portal. He will be allowed to work out for NBA teams before he ultimately decides whether to play college basketball next season or join the professional ranks.

James suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC team work out last summer. A spokesperson for the James family later said the incident was a result of a congenital heart defect.

This story is breaking.

