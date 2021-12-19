Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers head injury on dive, taken to hospital as precaution

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken off the field on a stretcher and later to the hospital after suffering an apparent head injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater was being taken to the hospital as a precaution and he was able to move his extremities, the team said. Drew Lock came into the game in place of Bridgewater

The play occurred with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter as Denver looked to either take the lead or cut the deficit to Cincinnati down 9-3. Bridgewater felt the pocket collapsing around him and without any targets around to throw to, he stepped up and took off running.

He tried to juke a would-be Bengals tackler and dove headfirst for the first down. As soon as he hit the ground, it appeared Bridgewater was out cold.

Bridgewater was 12-for-22 with 98 passing yards and 10 rushing yards on three carries before the injury knocked him out.

He and the Broncos defense have kept the team in the playoff hunt all season long. The veteran had 2,954 passing yards, a career-high 18 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions in 13 games this season.

Denver acquired Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.