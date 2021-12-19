Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers head injury on dive, taken to hospital as precaution

Bridgewater has a career-high 18 touchdown passes this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken off the field on a stretcher and later to the hospital after suffering an apparent head injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater was being taken to the hospital as a precaution and he was able to move his extremities, the team said. Drew Lock came into the game in place of Bridgewater

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. Bridgwater left the game after being injured on the play.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. Bridgwater left the game after being injured on the play. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The play occurred with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter as Denver looked to either take the lead or cut the deficit to Cincinnati down 9-3. Bridgewater felt the pocket collapsing around him and without any targets around to throw to, he stepped up and took off running.

He tried to juke a would-be Bengals tackler and dove headfirst for the first down. As soon as he hit the ground, it appeared Bridgewater was out cold.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is carted off the field after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is carted off the field after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Bridgewater was 12-for-22 with 98 passing yards and 10 rushing yards on three carries before the injury knocked him out.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is placed on a cart after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. 

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is placed on a cart after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

He and the Broncos defense have kept the team in the playoff hunt all season long. The veteran had 2,954 passing yards, a career-high 18 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions in 13 games this season.

Denver acquired Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.

