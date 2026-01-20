Broncos quarterbacks' wives share emotional social media posts after Bo Nix's injury causes major shakeup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wives of the Denver Broncos quarterbacks are certainly going through it.

Both are undoubtedly counting down the seconds until Sunday’s AFC title game against the New England Patriots, but they have found themselves in very different situations.

Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle on the team's final drive of their 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, prompting Jarrett Stidham to get the nod for a potential trip to the Super Bowl.

Nix’s wife, Izzy, "snuck" a photo of Nix meeting with teammates and coaches following the Broncos’ celebration for a personal memento.

"I snuck this picture because I wanted to remember this moment forever," Izzy wrote on her Instagram Stories. "The joy, followed by the heartbreak, followed by watching each teammate and coach come to this little corner and sit by Bo's side.

"God could have placed us anywhere, and I'm so grateful He chose Denver. He is the perfect Author of Bo's story and we cannot wait to see what He has in store for this team — We'll be on the front row, cheering the loudest!!!

Stidham's wife, Kennedy, shared a post after the victory that even she could not have anticipated.

"Absolute whirlwind of emotions after the game last night. Ultimately so proud of these boys & what they have accomplished this so far. do it for 10!!!!" Kennedy wrote, via the New York Post, referencing Nix's jersey number.

The veteran quarterback in Stidham, who at one point was considered to be the heir to the Patriots’ starting job once Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, received a huge boost of confidence from Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

"It started with our evaluation in New Orleans of him," Payton said when asked why he believed Stidham was ready for the challenge. "He was a target for us in the draft. That doesn’t really mean anything other than we liked this player coming out. I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England. Then I know how [Patriots offensive coordinator Josh] McDaniels felt about him when he brought him from New England to Vegas. Then I know reports on how he played, and then we saw him play real time.

"But ultimately, to answer your question, it’s our three years here. In our three years, watching him day-in and day-out that you guys don’t have access to. He will be ready to go and ready for the moment."

Stidham has 1,422 passing yards and eight touchdown passes in 20 regular-season games.

