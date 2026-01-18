Broncos' backup quarterback gets huge vote of confidence from head coach before AFC title game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jarrett Stidham will make his first career playoff start next weekend when the Denver Broncos compete for the AFC Championship and a berth in Super Bowl LX.

Stidham was thrust into the starting role almost immediately after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night when it was revealed that Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle and will miss the rest of the playoffs.

The veteran quarterback, who at one point was considered to be the heir to the New England Patriots’ starting job once Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, received a huge boost of confidence from Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

"It started with our evaluation in New Orleans of him," Payton said when asked why he believed Stidham was ready for the challenge. "He was a target for us in the draft. That doesn’t really mean anything other than we liked this player coming out. I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England. Then I know how [Patriots offensive coordinator Josh] McDaniels felt about him when he brought him from New England to Vegas. Then I know reports on how he played, and then we saw him play real time.

"But ultimately, to answer your question, it’s our three years here. In our three years, watching him day-in and day-out that you guys don’t have access to. He will be ready to go and ready for the moment."

Payton made clear that Stidham will be ready to go for the game, comparing the situation to when Nick Foles took over for Carson Wentz and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title and Jeff Hostetler coming in for Phil Simms to stun the Buffalo Bills in a Super Bowl win.

"Historically speaking, all bets weren’t off with [former Giants quarterback Jeff] Hostetler. They weren’t off in Philly [with former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles]. We lost [former Saints quarterback Drew] Brees midseason against the Rams, and [Buccaneers quarterback Teddy] Bridgewater won five in a row. All bets can be off. They weren’t off for Houston this year when [Texans quarterback Davis] Mills came in," Payton said.

"The plan always has to be built around the type and the skill set of the players you’re playing with. So are there certain things that Bo does differently than ‘Stiddy’? Absolutely. That’s where the work begins tonight."

If Stidham wins the game for Denver, he will be the second quarterback to make their first of the season in the playoffs and win. Frank Reich did it for the Bills against the Houston Oilers in a dramatic comeback.

Stidham has 1,422 passing yards and eight touchdown passes in 20 regular-season games.