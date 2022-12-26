Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos choose Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach following Nathaniel Hackett's firing: report

Rosburg, who has never been a head coach, was called out of retirement to help Hackett's clock management

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Denver Broncos have chosen the coach that will lead them for the remaining two games of the season after firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett following a 4-11 record in his first year. 

Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, the long-time Baltimore Ravens assistant that was brought in to help Hackett with game management, will reportedly be interim head coach, according to ESPN. 

Rosburg’s addition to the Broncos’ coaching staff came a couple of weeks into the new season after it was clear Hackett had trouble using the clock to their advantage. 

Denver Broncos Assistant coach Jerry Rosburg walks around Allegiant Stadium during warm-ups before the game on October 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Denver Broncos during week four of the NFL season.

The first instance was their primetime Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, where the Broncos didn’t effectively use their timeouts before sending out Brandon McManus to try a 64-yard field goal, which was missed to begin the season with a 17-16 loss. 

Then, just one week later, the Broncos kept having delay of game penalties, which later led the home crowd screaming a countdown of the play clock. Rosburg’s guidance helped to stop those blunders a bit, but Hackett’s inability to take the reins in those moments likely factored into the Broncos’ decision to part ways. 

Rosburg has never been a head coach in the NFL, though he was the Ravens’ special teams coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008-2018.

Rosburg retired in March 2019, but returned to the game when the Broncos came calling. 

Assistant head coach Jerry Rosburg of the Baltimore Ravens gestures from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Orchard Park, New York.

Denver made the move at the Los Angeles Rams destroyed them 51-14 at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day. 

Russell Wilson, the new franchise quarterback who has had a tough time finding a rhythm in Hackett’s system, threw three interceptions in the blowout loss. 

The Rams were also able to score on every offensive drive they had, scoring five touchdowns and three field goals while also returning an interception from Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien for a pick-six as well. 

Denver Broncos Assistant coach Jerry Rosburg walks around Allegiant Stadium during warm-ups before the game on October 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Denver Broncos during week four of the NFL season.

With Rosburg leading the pack, the Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers to finish their 2022-23 schedule. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.