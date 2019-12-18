Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Denver Broncos' Kareem Jackson suspended for final 2 games over September DUI arrest

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson has been suspended for the final two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The league made the announcement Tuesday.

“Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos has been suspended without pay two games for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. “The suspension begins immediately and runs through the remainder of the regular season.”

The suspension stems from a previously unreported DUI arrest in September. According to 9News, Jackson immediately told the team about the DUI, and the team had monitored the league and legal process over the last three months.

Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) celebrates his interception against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jackson waived his appeal. The Broncos released their own statement on the matter.

“Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19. He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization,” the team said.

“There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment. Under the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, he has been suspended for the Broncos’ final two games of the 2019 season.”

Jackson joined the Broncos prior to the 2019 season after spending nine seasons with the Houston Texans. He played in 13 games and had two interceptions.

