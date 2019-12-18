Tom Brady fails to make Pro Bowl roster for first time since 2008

Tom Brady is having a down year by his lofty standards and it was reflected in the Pro Bowl voting as the New England Patriots quarterback was left off the roster for the first time since the 2008 season.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson were among the quarterbacks selected to the AFC team. Jackson received the most votes from the fans as he has made a case for the NFL MVP this season.

Brady’s teammates Stephon Gilmore and Matthew Slater were the only Patriots to make the AFC roster.

Though the Patriots are 11-3 this season and are in first place in the AFC East division, it has had more to do with how well the defense has played rather than Brady and the offense.

The New England defense is first in fewest points and fewest yards allowed going into Week 16, while the offense is eighth in points scored and 18th in yards gained.

Brady’s numbers haven’t been totally overwhelming. He has 21 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and 3,565 passing yards with age, his security blanket Rob Gronkowski retiring and rookie wide receivers all being a factor in how he’s played this season.

The only reason why he missed the Pro Bowl in the 2008 season was because he played in one game after going down with an injury.