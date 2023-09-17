Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos

Broncos' Kareem Jackson ejected after vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on Commanders' Logan Thomas

Thomas had 2 catches for 22 yards before injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Logan Thomas.

The play occurred with 1:47 left in the half. Sam Howell and the Commanders were looking for a touchdown and trying to avoid going into the locker room down 21-3. On 4th-and-goal, Howell found Thomas for the touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kareem Jackson in preseaon

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Logan Thomas. (The Denver Post via Getty Images / File)

However, as Thomas came down with the ball, Jackson launched headfirst into Thomas, and the tight end went down. He hung onto the football for the Washington touchdown, but the damage was done.

Thomas eventually came out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion and was later ruled out. Jackson was penalized and later disqualified over the hit.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

Denver had a 21-14 lead at the half.

Sam Howell throws a pass

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell passes against the Broncos in Denver on September 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

COLTS' ANTHONY RICHARDSON RUSHES FOR 2 TOUCHDOWNS, LEAVES GAME WITH CONCUSSION IN DOMINANT WIN OVER TEXANS

Jackson was criticized last week in the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders when he leveled a hit on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who likewise suffered a concussion. Jackson was reportedly fined $14,819 over the play.

The safety had two tackles against the Commanders before he was tossed. He had four tackles against the Raiders in Week 1. Last year, Jackson played in all 17 games and had a career-high 94 tackles.

Logan Thomas in warm ups

Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders catches a pass before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField on September 10, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas had two catches for 22 yards before he was taken out of the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.