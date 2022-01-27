Broncos to hire Nathaniel Hackett as next head coach: report

The Denver Broncos reportedly decided who their new head coach will be.

The Broncos are set to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach, replacing Vic Fangio, who was let go at the end of the 2021 season, the NFL Network reported.

Hackett, 41, has a long history of being in the NFL ranks. He got his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2006 and 2007 seasons as the team’s offensive quality control coach and was hired by the Buffalo Bills for the same position in 2008 and 2009. He would become the Bills’ offensive coordinator for the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

He was in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization as the team’s quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator before taking the same position under Matt LaFleur at the Packers from 2019 to 2021, coaching up Aaron Rodgers and turning him into the 2020 MVP and potentially the 2021 MVP.

Once the deal is finalized, Hackett will be the fourth head coach since the Broncos won the Super Bowl during the 2015 season. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since then.

In 2021, the Broncos were 23rd in points scored and 19th in yards gained.

Hackett’s hiring is a bit more interesting given that the team was rumored to be interested in a trade for Rodgers during the 2021 offseason. It’s unclear whether the same interest exists, but the Packers and Rodgers will both have to work out their future together this spring.