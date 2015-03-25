Broncos head coach Fox hospitalized

(SportsNetwork.com) - Denver Broncos coach John Fox was taken to a North Carolina hospital Saturday after complaining of lightheadedness during a golf outing, the team said.

Fox was transported via ambulance to a Charlotte-area hospital from the golf course, the Broncos said.

The team didn't release details of Fox's condition but FoxSports.com reported he would have a procedure on his aortic valve Tuesday in North Carolina.

Fox will remain in the state for two weeks and miss a month to six weeks of the season, according to the report.

FoxSports.com's NFL reporter Jay Glazer said he spoke with Fox, who said he was scheduled to have the procedure in the offseason but held off. Fox said his condition deteriorated faster than expected.

Fox hadn't yet determined who would take over as acting head coach, according to the report.

An initial report from ESPN cited sources saying Fox was experiencing symptoms associated with a heart attack, which was later denied by the Broncos' media relations director.

"Denver Broncos head coach John Fox was taken to a Charlotte-area hospital after feeling light-headed while playing golf on Saturday," the Broncos said in a statement. "He is being held at the hospital for testing and further observation. Our medical staff is currently in contact with coach Fox, his family and the doctors who are treating him. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Fox was in North Carolina with the Broncos currently on their bye week. The 58-year-old spent nine seasons as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers before not having his contract renewed by the team following the conclusion of the 2010 season.

He was hired by the Broncos in January 2011 and guided Denver to a 13-3 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs during his second season at the helm.

Denver has gotten off to a 7-1 start in 2013 and currently sits a game back of undefeated Kansas City in the AFC West standings.