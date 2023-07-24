Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games

The NFL has suspended 10 players for gambling violations this offseason

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season, the league announced Monday. 

This marks the tenth NFL player suspended for violating the league’s policy on gambling this year. 

Eyioma Uwazurike celebrates a play

Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a tackle during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field At Mile High on September 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.  (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The NFL said in a statement that Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State, would miss the upcoming season for betting on games during his rookie season and will not be eligible for reinstatement until next July. 

"Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously," the Broncos said in a statement.

"The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy."

Eyioma Uwazurike makes a tackle

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) is brought down by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike(96) during the Denver Broncos game versus the Baltimore Ravens on December 4, 2022 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.   (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Uwazurike becomes the tenth NFL player suspended this offseason because gambling violations. 

Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, were all hit with indefinite suspensions last month. The league said the suspensions stemmed from bets placed on NFL games during the 2022 season. 

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended six games on Thursday for betting on "non-NFL sports at the club facility." 

Eyioma Uwazurike on the field

Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos is seen during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility," the league said at the time. 

They are permitted to place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks on their personal time, including during the season, according to The Associated Press. 

Five other players were suspended in April.

