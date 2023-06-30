Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Patriots’ Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL gambling policy amid wave of suspensions

Four players were suspended Thursday for gambling on NFL and non-NFL games

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones pushed back against the NFL’s gambling policy on Thursday after three players were slapped with indefinite suspensions for violating the league’s rules. 

Jones, 29, tweeted out his disagreement on Thursday after Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, were all issued suspensions for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. 

Jonathan Jones stands in the tunnel before a Patriots games in 2022

Jonathan Jones, #31 of the New England Patriots, before their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

"I understand rules are rules," Jones wrote, "but I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1k on my team winning." 

NFL SUSPENDS THREE PLAYERS INDEFINITELY FOR BETTING ON LEAGUE GAMES IN 2022

Fans on social media raised the issue of protecting the "integrity" of the game, but Jones argued that players could be limited to placing bets "only for your team’s benefits." 

Jones’ criticism comes amid the NFL’s recent crackdown on players violating the league’s policy on gambling. 

In April, three players were suspended indefinitely, and two more were hit with six-game suspensions to start off the 2023 season. 

Jonathan Jones runs the ball after an interception during an NFL game in 2022

Cornerback Jonathan Jones, #31 of the New England Patriots, runs after an interception during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In addition to Thursday’s wave of suspensions, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games at a club facility, which is also a violation of the league’s policy. 

"The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility," the league said in a statement. 

Jonathan Jones runs on to the field before an NFL game in 2022

Jonathan Jones, #31 of the New England Patriots, runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Colts announced shortly afterward that Berry and Rodgers had been waived "as a consequence" of their violations. 

The three players facing indefinite suspensions can petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.