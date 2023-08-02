Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike faces more gambling allegations, including allegedly tampering with records

Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely last month for gambling on NFL games

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who was suspended indefinitely last month for gambling on games, faced more serious allegations on Tuesday.

Uwazurike was accused of making wagers on at least five Broncos games and several Iowa State games while he was a member of the Cyclones, according to a criminal complaint filed in Iowa District Court. He’s also accused of tampering with records. 

Eyioma Uwazurike vs the Bills

Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos after a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

He’s one of four current or former Iowa State players facing the same charges, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

A FanDuel account associated with the former Iowa State standout’s phone showed he made 32 bets on three Broncos games in September and two more in December, according to the complaint. He was inactive for four of the five games. He’s also accused of making bets on Iowa State games while with the Cyclones.

Eyioma Uwazurike in 20222

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike looks to the sidelines during the Panthers game on Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

Uwazurike and the other three athletes are accused of concealing their identities "with the intent to deceive or conceal a wrongdoing," according to the complaint. The men allegedly worked with third parties to create the appearance that the third parties, rather than the athletes, were placing bets.

The complaint says Uwazurike allegedly made 801 bets online for more than $21,300 with at least four wagers on Iowa State football games.

Uwazurike was suspended last month for betting on NFL games.

Eyioma Uwazurike vs the Vikings

Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

His agency didn’t respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

