Broncos' Drew Lock laid into offense at halftime, inspires comeback victory

Drew Lock led the Denver Broncos on a comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Lock and the Broncos were down 14-3 at the half and were down by as much as 21 points in the third quarter before a Phillip Lindsay 55-yard touchdown run gave Denver some momentum.

The second-year quarterback told reporters after the game that he tried to get his team fired up at halftime.

“I just got up in front of the offense and said, ‘Listen, it’s so easy for us to come in here and scream and yell and get mad and talk about what we’re doing bad. But we just need to man up and when the plays come our way, we need to make them, myself included. I’m not yelling at ya’ll, I’m honestly talking to myself right now – screaming at myself,’ and that’s exactly what we went out and did,” Lock said.

“We started rough there—I threw a pick—and the plays came and there wasn’t one that we turned down. Those young guys, [WR] DaeSean [Hamilton], the O-line, [RB] Melvin [Gordon III] was huge, [RB] Phillip [Lindsay] was huge. Those guys came to play and it was awesome to be the quarterback of this team today.”

Lindsay commended Lock’s speech as well.

“This is a really good milestone for Drew. Stepping up, being a leader and overcoming stuff. He’s going to be criticized when he’s doing well and he’s going to be criticized when he’s doing bad. No matter what, he’s never going to be able to win that. All he can do is talk to us and get us going. We believe in him and he’s going to keep doing it — he’s young. Him being able to be out there and talk and fire everybody up — we have a couple of my teammates who are like that as well and it just shows the fight and it shows the character of the players, especially Drew,” he said.

“Drew is going to be a great player for a long time. He just needs to continue to do him and know he’s going to go through some ups and downs. That’s just what it is and what it’s about.”

Denver outscored Los Angeles 28-16 in the second half, including 21 fourth-quarter points.

Lock threw the game-winning touchdown pass to K.J. Hamler as time expired and Brandon McManus kicked the extra point to seal the win, 31-30.