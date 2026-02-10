Broadcaster says he'd fire Tony Dungy 'on the spot' over Bill Belichick-Hall of Fame vote silence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Dungy's refusal to discuss his Pro Football Hall of Fame vote has gotten people talking.

First, his own NBC colleague Rodney Harrison appeared to take a swipe at Dungy during the Super Bowl pregame show, saying "you guys got it wrong" about not voting in Bill Belichick.

Dungy has not said whether he voted for Belichick, citing an "oath" he took to avoid discussing any actions behind the scenes. Dungy, of course, is allowed to reveal his own vote but not others.

But Dungy's silence on his own ballot led to New York Yankees play-by-play announcer and New York radio host Michael Kay ripping him.

"Tony Dungy, again, who’s getting paid by NBC, was asked on the never-ending pregame show whether or not he voted for Bill Belichick. He said he’s not going to discuss it. First of all, if I’m NBC, I’d fire him on the spot," Kay said on his own show Monday. "We’re paying you whatever amount of money we’re paying you. You are discussing it. What’s your value to us if you’re making news and you’re not discussing it with us? I mean, for him not discussing it, you know that he’s one of the 11 people that didn’t vote in Bill Belichick. …

"You do something that is a big part of history. You keep the greatest coach of all time from being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and you don’t have the guts to discuss it? You have the temerity to say, ‘Nah, I’m not going to discuss it.’ Why not? Why won’t you discuss it? It just doesn’t make sense to me. I think this makes him look really bad. And for a guy who has pretty much a pristine reputation, [he] does not come out looking good with this."

Out of the category that Belichick was in – with Robert Kraft, Roger Craig, Ken Anderson and L.C. Greenwood – he didn’t receive enough votes. Craig was the only one voted into the Hall of Fame from that group.

Despite Dungy not revealing his own vote, he did discuss the process, somewhat.

"People think we voted against Bill Belichick," Dungy said. "We did not. In fact, the same exact vote. As a matter of fact, if the same exact vote had taken place, same totals as two years ago, Bill Belichick would have been in and so would another deserving Hall of Famer and that is why I’m upset. That is not right."

Belichick won eight Super Bowls in his time in the NFL — six with the New England Patriots and two as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

