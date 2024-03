Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes goes to extreme lengths to keep his body in top shape. In the Netflix doucseries "Quarterback" Mahomes was working out with his trainer.

When he's not going through intense workout sessions, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback relies on the proper nutrition and an adequate amount of sleep to help him thrive whenever he steps onto an NFL field.

Mahomes previously acknowledged the important role his diet plays.

"I've gotten much better with my nutrition as of late, Mahomes told the Men's Journal in 2018. "It's something you have to take care of when you get to the NFL to stay in the best shape possible. It's so important."

I usually eat four to five meals a day. I eat breakfast, then lunch and then spread out my dinners to make sure I’m not eating too much at any one time."

But earlier this week, the two-time NFL MVP's wife, Brittany, unveiled the quarterback's affinity for ice cream. Brittany, who played competitive soccer, poked fun at her husband's mini-ice cream cone habit, which apparently includes consuming around 10 of the sweet treats on a nightly basis.

"Anyone else eat 10 of these a night?" she wrote on her Instagram Stories post alongside a photo of her husband sitting on the couch, adding, "Cause he does," with a laughing emoji.

Brittany then shared another image of a macron in front of a tub of ice cream, and although she stopped short of specifying who the treat was intended for, writing, "Not me…" near the bottom of the post.

This isn't the first time Mahomes love of ice cream has come to light. During an October 2023 edition of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the four-time All-Pro tight end insisted the Chiefs quarterback's freezer contained a significant amount of Dippin' Dots ice cream.

"Where have you ever seen Dippin’ Dots?" Jason, the now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center asked his brother Travis.

"I’ve seen them at Pat Mahomes' garage," he responded. "He’s got a freezer of Dippin' Dots."

Images of a shirtless Mahomes inside celebrating Kansas City's victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game previously went viral, with social media users pointing out the quarterback's lack of six-pack abs. The picture was shared across social media with the hashtag "DadBod." Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was later seen wearing a t-shirt with the viral image.

Mahomes is a six-time Pro Bowler and has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles in the past five seasons.