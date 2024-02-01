Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes shares defiant message after latest scrutiny: 'Stay bothered'

TikTok users roasted Mahomes for her interaction with an M&T Bank Stadium employee Sunday

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, shared a defiant message in the face of criticism on Wednesday as she gets set to cheer her man on at Super Bowl LVIII.

The fitness entrepreneur and co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current seemed undeterred as TikTok users came after her for her interaction with M&T Bank Stadium workers following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brittany Mahomes at ARrowhead

Brittany Mahomes in attendance during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 13, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

"I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered," the post from the account Girls Building Empires, which she shared on her Instagram Stories, read.

The TikTok video in question was posted on CBS’ NFL account. It showed a fairly benign interaction between Mahomes and the employees escorting her, Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. She shared a kiss with the Chiefs quarterback and asked the worker, "where do we go from here?"

"It’s the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me," one person commented.

Brittany Mahomes smiles

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, is seen on the field prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Mahomes wife needs to get off her high horse," another person added.

In between the "Karen" remarks, others were upset with Jackson Mahomes being there. He was accused of aggravated sexual battery stemming from an incident last year. However, that charge was dropped in January. He still may go to trial for a misdemeanor battery charge.

A rep for Brittany Mahomes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

After the win over the Ravens, she sent a sharp message to critics.

Brittany Mahomes stands up

Taylor Swift, left, and Brittany Mahomes, center, cheer during the game. (The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say? See yall in Vegas," she wrote earlier in the week.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.