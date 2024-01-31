Travis Kelce’s barber reveals what Taylor Swift thinks of Kansas City Chief boyfriend's electric haircut

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

This will be Kelce’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years, and his fame has only grown recently ever since he and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship.

Kelce, often referred to as the greatest tight end of all time, is known for his unique fashion looks and style.

One thing fans of the No. 87 Chiefs player are starting to catch onto is his hairstyle, something his barber told Fox News Digital he’s been had for six years now.

TRAVIS KELCE LOOKALIKE CAN VISIT YOUR 2024 SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTY FOR JUST $1,500

Patrick Regan, known as @patty_cuts on social media, shared that he met Kelce in South Florida six years ago while the tight end was training during the off season.

Regan said he started cutting his hair and would "meet him at the barbershop at 6 a.m. every week."

"After the summer was over, he asked me if I could start coming to Kansas City every week to cut his hair before games," he told Fox News Digital.

"Taylor loves the haircut."

Since then, Regan has been traveling to Kansas City each week during the NFL season to make sure Kelce keeps his fresh locks, he said.

SUPER BOWL FLIGHTS ADDED WITH TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE-THEMED NUMBERS

Regan said the pair have been great friends ever since and gave insight as to what to ask for at your own next barber appointment — in an attempt to look like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

"I give Travis a ‘skin fade’ or ‘bald fade’ haircut," he said.

SUPER BOWL 2023 AIRFARE: WHAT IT COULD COST YOU TO FLY TO THE BIG GAME

"I cut the top usually with a #3 guard, and then I start with the shaver completely bald on the sides."

He continued, "Then, I gradually fade it into the top with clipper guards."

Regan said at the end, he trims Kelce’s recognizable beard with a razor — adding that Taylor Swift approves of his work.

"Taylor loves the haircut," Regan said jokingly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He added, "She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after."

Regan said Kelce typically gives him an idea of what cut he wants, but the 20-year haircutting veteran likes to give it a twist when he can.

The barber also added that Kelce tends to grow his hair long before cutting it to a shorter, cleaner length.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Kelce’s continual rise in popularity, Regan said he thinks it’s "cool" that people are calling the hairstyle the "Travis Kelce cut."

"It’s kind of ironic because it’s a haircut [that] barbers have been giving their clients for 100 years all day, every day," he said.

Regan said it just goes to show "how much of an icon Trav is."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.