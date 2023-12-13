Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes makes one thing abundantly clear after Chiefs-Bills drama

Brittany Mahomes called the refs the 'MVP' of Sunday night's game

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made things abundantly clear on Tuesday that she’s sticking with her husband through adversity no matter what.

Mahomes labeled the NFL officials the real "MVP" on Sunday following the team’s 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The star quarterback was not happy with an offensive offsides call on Kadarius Toney that took a touchdown off the board late in the game.

Brittany Mahomes on the field

Brittany Mahomes walks the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"Riding with 15 always," Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram post along with several photos of their children.

Sunday’s grievance was not the first time she had taken a swipe at officials.

She accused officials of screwing the Chiefs in the 2021-22 AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Joe Burrow-led squad surpassed Kansas City for a Super Bowl appearance and later lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, kisses his wife, Brittany Mahomes, before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

About 11 months later, she was upset with how her husband was whipped down on a sack from Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins Sr. She said the "inconsistency" of roughing the passer calls was "BS" and was sick of the "dirty hits."

However, the co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s KC Current got the last laugh when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the Eagles. She kept the receipts of all the naysayers.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany on the red carpet

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback" at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, on July 11, 2023. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kansas City will hit the road Sunday to take on the New England Patriots.

