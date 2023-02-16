Brittany Mahomes never forgot ex-NFL star Bart Scott's Chiefs predictions in offseason

Kansas City Chiefs players lambasted critics on Wednesday afternoon during the Super Bowl LVII parade days after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

For those who questioned whether anyone didn’t pick the Chiefs to win it all or have a good season, Brittany Mahomes kept at least one receipt from the summer. The wife of Patrick Mahomes posted a screenshot of former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, who said on ESPN the Chiefs wouldn’t make the playoffs.

Scott said in July, with Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in studio, he believed the teams in the AFC West closed the gap with them and cited the acquisitions by the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and the emergence of Justin Herbert. He said it could be a "reset year" for the Chiefs.

He doubled down on that statement in August, when he said he didn’t believe the Chiefs were even going to make the playoffs. He added that the other defenses were "miles ahead" of the Chiefs.

Kansas City wasn’t a top 10 defense in the two main categories – points allowed and yards allowed. The team even allowed 35 points to Philadelphia in the biggest game of the season – the most they did all year. Chris Jones had 15.5 sacks this season and earned himself All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

Regardless, the Chiefs managed to go 14-3 and earn the top seed in the AFC. They powered through the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs behind Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Oh, and they didn’t forget.

"Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding," Mahomes said to a raucous crowd during the celebration. "I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we’re world champs.

"This is just the beginning."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.