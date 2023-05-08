Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

British Rowing to leave its transgender participation policy up to members' vote: report

Transgender athletes in women's sports has been a source of controversy in the US and abroad

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
British Rowing, the governing body for the sport of rowing in the United Kingdom, will reportedly leave the organization’s transgender participation policy up to a members' vote.

The governing body has asked its members to vote on their preferred policy regarding transgender athletes, The Telegraph reported Thursday. One of the options reportedly includes "adopt a new approach to the women’s/female category in particular, that allows only athletes who have been declared female at birth to compete in the ‘female’ category.’"

Rowing in Britain

Great Britain's Mark Hunter, right, and Zac Purchase stroke to win a lightweight men's rowing double sculls semifinal in Eton Dorney. (David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Additionally, the 31,500 members could vote to keep the existing policy or align with World Rowing, which calls for transgender female athletes to have testosterone levels at 2.5 nanomoles per liter for a two-year period. About 45% of the members in British Rowing are female.

British Rowing’s policy calls for under 5 nanomoles per liter for a transgender competitor to be eligible.

British Rowing chairman Mark Davies has previously called for an open category in the sport.

GBR rowing

Great Britain Rowing Branding and a blade is seen on the boathouse during the GB Rowing Trials and Small Boat British Championships at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake on April 16, 2023 in Caversham, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"At British Rowing, we are about to publish an update to our transgender policy which will bring it in line with World Rowing's" Davies said at World Rowing Congress in October, via Reuters. "World Rowing is less protective of women's sport than some other international federations such as FINA, which has adopted a policy of having open and women's categories.

"Would World Rowing look at its policy out of concern that there is a threat to the hard-fought-for progress in women's sport and consider following FINA's lead?"

British Rowing is expected to talk about the results on May 27, according to The Telegraph.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.