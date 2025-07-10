Expand / Collapse search
Golf

British golfer Charley Hull forced to withdraw from tournament after collapsing twice

Hull, the No. 19-ranked women's golfer, left the course on a stretcher

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Charley Hull's run at the Evian Championship was cut short on Thursday. The English golfer collapsed near the No. 4 tee at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

It was later confirmed that Hull was battling an illness.

Charley Hull reacts

Charley Hull prepares to play a shot during the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 10, 2025, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Medical personnel tended to the women's world No. 19 golfer after she fell to the ground. Hull was not able to hit her tee short.

However, tournament officials did allow the trailing group of competitors to play through while Hull received assistance.

Charley Hull in action

Charley Hull in action during the pro am prior to the Amundi Evian Championship on July 9, 2025, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The medical attention resulted in a roughly 15-minute delay. Hull was able to regroup and did ultimately hit her tee shot, but her recovery was short-lived. Moments after finishing her swing, Hull fell to the grass again. 

Charley Hull plays a round of golf

Charley Hull plays a shot during the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 10, 2025. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Hull was eventually helped onto a cart and was placed on a stretcher. It was later reported that the 29-year-old had recently been dealing with a virus.

Hull's score stood at even par before she withdrew. She is still seeking her first major victory. The 2023 U.S. Women's Open marked one of her best tournament finishes.

She ended the competition in a tie for second place that year. Hull finished in a tie for 12th place in this year's Open.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.