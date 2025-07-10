British golfer Charley Hull forced to withdraw from tournament after collapsing twice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charley Hull's run at the Evian Championship was cut short on Thursday. The English golfer collapsed near the No. 4 tee at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

It was later confirmed that Hull was battling an illness.

Medical personnel tended to the women's world No. 19 golfer after she fell to the ground. Hull was not able to hit her tee short.

However, tournament officials did allow the trailing group of competitors to play through while Hull received assistance.

The medical attention resulted in a roughly 15-minute delay. Hull was able to regroup and did ultimately hit her tee shot, but her recovery was short-lived. Moments after finishing her swing, Hull fell to the grass again.

Hull was eventually helped onto a cart and was placed on a stretcher. It was later reported that the 29-year-old had recently been dealing with a virus.

Hull's score stood at even par before she withdrew. She is still seeking her first major victory. The 2023 U.S. Women's Open marked one of her best tournament finishes.

She ended the competition in a tie for second place that year. Hull finished in a tie for 12th place in this year's Open.

