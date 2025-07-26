Bristol Motor Speedway ready for Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds MLB showdown inside the 'Colosseum'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A record-breaking crowd will be in attendance next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for the inaugural ‘Speedway Classic’ that will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds inside the place known as the ‘Colosseum’, thanks to Major League Baseball and FOX.

Having previously hosted an event outside the norm, speedway officials are ready to break in another first for the historic venue, as baseball fans will descend upon East Tennessee for this highly anticipated game that is taking place inside a racetrack.

On Friday, Bristol officials gave OutKick a tour of what was to come next Saturday. While the day will start with fans flooding an outdoor party that includes a concert from Tim McGraw, Jake Owens and Pitbull, the real show begins when both teams take to the field for a showdown that will take place on the infield of the gigantic speedway.

As you will see if attending, walking into this gigantic venue for a baseball game will assuredly blow your mind, if Friday's sneak peek was any indication.

Having spent the past few years planning this Major League Baseball event that will be broadcast on FOX, speedway officials have allowed the construction crew to do what they do best, which is put together something beyond imaginable.

Even though I covered the ‘Battle at Bristol’ years ago, which saw Tennessee and Virginia Tech face-off on a football field inside the cathedral, I have to admit this baseball event looks as though track officials have stepped it up a notch when it comes to broadening their mindset on big events.

Luckily for fans attending, there is really not a bad seat in the house, thanks to construction crews that have been working around the clock to make sure the turf is ready for Major League Baseball.

From the indoor batting cages, outdoor bullpen and insane setup, this truly goes down as one of the most imaginative events in recent event history.

While the football game was entertaining, it's obvious that track president Jerry Caldwell put a lot of thought into hosting this event, which started when the MLB noticed the track was hosting a college football game.

Now, with the turf down, and the temporary bleachers being setup, it's all starting to come together for the exciting event. While track officials did not release the number of tickets sold, they told OutKick that this baseball event would be record-breaking when it comes to attendance.

One Of A Kind Event At Bristol Motor Speedway For MLB Fans

Besides the action that will take place on the field, next Saturday will be filled with plenty of events for families and fans, which includes a tailgate party outside the track, before folks start making their way inside the enormous stadium.

The concerts will start before the game at 6 p.m. on the infield stage, as both teams warm-up on the beautiful field.

For the fans sitting in the outfield, don't worry, there will be an opportunity to catch plenty of homeruns, given that there will not be a fence setup in the outfield.

It's easy to see that all parties have spent a lot of money putting this event together. While we did not get to see what the clubhouse looks like for both teams, they look to be pretty massive, along with the indoor pitching and batting areas for players.

If you are watching from home, don't worry. The FOX broadcast will have plenty of interesting events for the television audience, though Bristol officials have kept those quiet for now.

Make sure to follow the OutKick platforms and myself for coverage of the event next weekend, along with FOX.