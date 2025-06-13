Brian Flores reflects on NFL head coaching courtship, remains 'happy' running Vikings' defense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Vikings held a mandatory minicamp this week, and Brian Flores stood close by as Vikings defensive players participated in drills.

Earlier this year, it wasn't clear Flores would be wearing a Vikings cap when the team's offseason program kicked off. The former Miami Dolphins head coach drew interest from multiple NFL teams that had head coaching openings during the latest hiring cycle.

The Chicago Bears and the New York Jets were among teams that confirmed they met with Flores for an interview in January.

Flores did not land another head coaching opportunity and returned for his third season as the Vikings' defensive coordinator.

Flores had success in his first couple of seasons with the Vikings, and his innovative schemes were widely credited for the franchise's defensive turnaround. Although the regular season is still months away, Flores' creativity and aggressive style of play-calling was already on display at minicamp.

During full team drills Thursday, an unexpected pre-snap alignment by the defense prompted new center Ryan Kelly to ask Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell about the call he should make for blocking that play.

"Your guess is as good as mine," O'Connell told Kelly, he later recounted to reporters. "I've got no idea what they’re doing over there."

"It must’ve been pretty close to the end of the offseason program because today he ran some stuff that I didn’t even know was in there," O’Connell added. "That’s Flo. I challenge him all the time to do those things."

Although he won't enter the 2025 NFL season as a head coach, Flores expressed appreciation for the opportunity to go through the interview process. He added he was "happy" to be returning to Minnesota.

"Being able to sit in that interview setting and have a conversation for that role is obviously an honor, and those jobs went to guys who were certainly deserved," Flores said. "It was a great experience, and I enjoyed it. I’m also very happy to be right where I am."

The Dolphins parted ways with Flores after the 2021 season. He filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league shortly after losing his head coaching job. The lawsuit is still pending.

The Vikings ranked fifth in the league in scoring defense last season after finishing 14th the year before. They were 28th in 2022 before Flores arrived.

Spending in free agency helped enhance the depth chart, but Flores has also helped turn unheralded players such as safety Josh Metellus and linebacker Ivan Pace into key contributors.

Last season, the Vikings tied for the league lead with 33 takeaways, leading to a steady stream of on-field celebrations.

"My joy comes from watching them have excitement," Flores said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

