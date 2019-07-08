Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich shatters boat window during batting practice

Christian Yelich crushing baseballs isn’t new, but breaking things (other than records) in the process is different.

Yelich, who planned on competing in the Home Run Derby before injuring his back Sunday, was doing a round of batting practice before the Milwaukee Brewers took on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday.

The Major League Baseball home run leader hit a ball so far it broke the window of a boat that was docked on the Allegheny River in right field, according to FOX Sports Wisconsin.

Boat owner Clint Lohler told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he thinks nearly a half-dozen baseballs landed in the water near him and that he retrieved one from the water.

“When it started out, I thought it was a young kid throwing the ball in the river,” he told the paper. “I was like, 'Oh, there's a baseball.' So I went and got my pole...The next thing I knew, they were coming over the wall here and hitting the boats.”

He later apologized on Twitter for hurting his back and pulling out of the derby.

Oakland Athletics slugger Matt Chapman replaced him.