Omar Vizquel shows off quick hands during MLB All-Star Futures Game

If 11-time Gold Glove Award winner Omar Vizquel isn’t in the Baseball Hall of Fame, he showed Sunday that his hands at the very least should get a crack at it.

Vizquel was known as one of the best fielders in baseball during his 24-year career that spanned the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. He earned three All-Star selections while with Cleveland.

On Sunday, Vizquel helped coach the National League team during the MLB All-Star Futures Game. He was on the bench to support Dennis Martinez, who was the manager of the squad.

Vizquel was seen showing that he still has incredibly quick hands for a 52-year-old former infielder. The video, posted to Twitter by the YES Network, is mind-bending.

Vizquel made his debut with the Mariners when he was 22 and played his final game with the Blue Jays when he was 45. He was a career .272 hitter with 951 RBI and 404 stolen bases, but is best remembered by fans for his highlight-reel plays at shortstop.

He made his first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2018, earning 37 percent of the vote. He earned 42.8 percent of the vote in 2018. A player needs 75 percent of the vote to get elected.