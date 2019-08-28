Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Antonio Brown denies he was ever friends with Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Antonio Brown responded to Ben Roethlisberger on social media Tuesday after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said the way last season played out fractured their relationship.

Roethlisberger told NBC Sports in an interview Sunday that he regretted calling Brown out publicly after he ran a bad route in a late-season loss to the Denver Broncos. The moment appeared to be the start of the apparent downward trend between Brown and the Steelers’ organization.

RIVERA HAS NO DOUBT CAM NEWTON WILL PLAY IN PANTHERS' OPENER

“I wish I wouldn't have done it,” Roethlisberger said. “Obviously, we saw what happened, and obviously, it ruined a friendship. I just got caught up in emotion and the heat of the battle.”

Brown responded in a tweet the two were never friends.

“Never friends just had to get my ends.......shut up already,” the tweet read.

ROB GRONKOWSKI ADDRESSES POSSIBILITY OF RETURNING TO NFL

The tweet has since been deleted.

Several fans quickly pointed out that Brown previously described Roethlisberger as his best friend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason. Brown had seven Pro Bowl seasons with the Steelers, had 837 catches, 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdown catches.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.