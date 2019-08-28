Antonio Brown denies he was ever friends with Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown responded to Ben Roethlisberger on social media Tuesday after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said the way last season played out fractured their relationship.

Roethlisberger told NBC Sports in an interview Sunday that he regretted calling Brown out publicly after he ran a bad route in a late-season loss to the Denver Broncos. The moment appeared to be the start of the apparent downward trend between Brown and the Steelers’ organization.

“I wish I wouldn't have done it,” Roethlisberger said. “Obviously, we saw what happened, and obviously, it ruined a friendship. I just got caught up in emotion and the heat of the battle.”

Brown responded in a tweet the two were never friends.

“Never friends just had to get my ends.......shut up already,” the tweet read.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Several fans quickly pointed out that Brown previously described Roethlisberger as his best friend.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason. Brown had seven Pro Bowl seasons with the Steelers, had 837 catches, 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdown catches.