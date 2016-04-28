Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett to DL with oblique tightness

CHICAGO (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers have placed second baseman Scooter Gennett on the 15-day disabled list with right oblique tightness.

The Brewers replaced him on the 25-man roster Thursday by calling up infielder Hernan Perez from Triple-A Colorado Springs and moving right-hander Matt Garza to the 60-day disabled list.

Gennett was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs after experiencing pain in batting practice. He returned to Milwaukee on Wednesday to be examined.

Gennett is hitting .258 with four home runs.

Perez hit .270 in 90 games with the Brewers last season.