©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

Brett Favre suggests Netflix documentary targets him for Trump support

Former NFL star shares posts suggesting his conservative views prompted streaming service to highlight his past scandals

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Brett Favre calls violent Tesla attacks 'frightening' Video

Brett Favre calls violent Tesla attacks 'frightening'

NFL great Brett Favre appears on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show" to talk Elon Musk and the attacks on Teslas.

Brett Favre appears to believe Netflix is out to get him due to his support of President Donald Trump.

The streaming service released its documentary on the Hall of Famer titled "Untold: The Fall of Favre."

The documentary highlights the scandals of Favre allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a woman while playing for the New York Jets, and his alleged involvement in the Mississippi State welfare scandal.

Brett Favre in October 2024

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.  (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Upon the doc’s release, Favre reposted two X posts that ripped Netflix.

"Netflix is going after @BrettFavre for being an outspoken Trump supporter. We stand with Brett Favre," the Hodge twins wrote.

And wrote @SteveLovesAmmo, "Haven’t you ever noticed that these "scandals" seem to pop up (or again) every single time a famous individual vocally supports President Trump?… Brett has been under constant attack from the mainstream media and also now today, Netflix… Tonight, a new documentary premiers tonight on Netflix attempting to tarnish his name. 

"We all know that if he wasn’t a Conservative, this would not be happening right now. Was this a hit documentary because Donald Trump won the 2024 election? That has yet to be determined.With that being said, I support .@BrettFavre! One of the greats!"

While speaking at a Trump rally in October just before the election, Favre said it would be "insane" to vote for Kamala Harris.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Resch Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"We’ve already had President Trump once — we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better," Favre said at the rally. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. . . .  It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback."

"USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it," Favre added. "I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to, as well. So remember this: Let’s make American great again."

Brett Favre photo

Brett Favre spoke at a Trump campaign rally on Oct. 30, 2024. (Shelley Mays/USA Today Network)

Favre has long supported Trump, saying last year that the country was in a "better place" when he was president. He endorsed Trump in 2020 because of his stance on freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police after a summer of racial unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

