Brett Favre finds it 'hard to believe' that Derek Chauvin intentionally killed George Floyd

Last week, Brett Favre said that politics should be left out of sports.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback reacted to ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all three charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Favre, who talked about it on his "Bolling with Favre" podcast, said that he doesn’t believe Chauvin intentionally killed Floyd. However, the Green Bay Packers legend says that his "actions were uncalled for."

"I find it hard to believe -- and I'm not defending Derek Chauvin in any way -- I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd," Favre said via TMZ Sports.

IN NFL STAR’S GUN ARREST VIDEO, POLICE WARN HIM: ‘YOU'RE GONNA SHOOT YOUR D--- OFF’

"That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don't care what color the person is on the street," Favre continued. "You do not… I don't know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel… It was just uncalled for."

Favre also talked about the reactions to him saying that he wants politics out of sports. Even though he offered his opinion on the Chauvin verdict, he says that he stands by what he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just gave my opinion. I'm certainly not a racist, despite what people think. I'm for unity. I just feel like there's a better way to unify our country," Favre said.