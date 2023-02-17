Brawl breaks out at Florida high school soccer game after alleged anti-Semitic slurs

A brawl broke out at a high school soccer game after members of the Catholic program allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks toward the Jewish institution.

Members of the Scheck Hillel Community School and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School had to be separated during the game that occurred in Miami.

Spectators also rushed to the field, and several punches were thrown during the ruckus.

Parents of the Jewish school claim that someone said, "Hitler was right" during the melee, while other slurs were used throughout.

"The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind. We are thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students," the schools said in a joint statement.

"Both Scheck Hillel and the Archdiocese are investigating the matter, and will take appropriate action with the students involved. The Archdiocese and Scheck Hillel are committed to working together, over the long term, to build understanding between both schools in our mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness."

Archbishop Coleman Carroll won the regional final game.

There was one reported injury.