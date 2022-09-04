Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves
Braves troll Mets with Edwin Diaz's trumpets as New York NL East lead shrinks to one game

Diaz's trumpets have become notorious amid his stellar season

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Edwin Diaz's trumpets have become a cultural phenomenon not only in Queens but throughout the baseball world.

Timmy Trumpet, an artist of the song, even performed it live in one of Edwin Diaz's latest jobs from the bullpen for a save.

Musician Timmy Trumpet, right, and Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets are shown before the Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 30, 2022.

Musician Timmy Trumpet, right, and Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets are shown before the Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 30, 2022. (McIsaac/Getty Images)

However, the song "Narco" has now become a troll tactic for the Amazin's bitter division rivals.

The defending champion Atlanta Braves have been chasing the Mets in the NL East Race all season long, but it became a one-game lead for New York, the shortest the lead has been since April 12's 0.5 games.

The Mets fell to the lowly Washington Nationals, so Truist Park in Atlanta updated their fans with the news.

And along with it, they played the trumpets.

Braves' William Contreras also uses the song as his walk-up music, however, Blasterjaxx — its main artist — said the song should only be used for the All-Star closer.

"For us, Edwin is the official one, that’s for sure," Idir Makhlaf, a member of Blasterjaxx, said on MLB Network’s "Off Base" program this week. "You can’t have more, right? That’s impossible. You have to choose your own song."

Timmy Trumpet is seen prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York on Aug. 31, 2022.

Timmy Trumpet is seen prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York on Aug. 31, 2022. (New York Mets/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Diaz leads all relievers with a 17.0 K/9. He also has a 1.52 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP.