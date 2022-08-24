Edwin Diaz's trumpets may be performed live at upcoming Mets game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Edwin Diaz's walk-out music has become a cultural phenomenon and, at this point, arguably more popular than Mariano Rivera's "Enter Sandman."

And next week, New York Mets fans may be able to see "Narco" performed live.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team announced that Timmy Trumpet, the artist of the song, will be in attendance at Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and if Diaz does pitch, he will perform the song live as Diaz runs out from the dugout.

The trumpets gained fame last year, but Diaz is by far baseball's best closer this year. His prowess on the mound has made Timmy Trumpet's "Narco" into Spotify's top song on their Viral 50.

With Diaz's dominance, the song has become synonymous with him and has now grown notorious.

AARON JUDGE CRUSHES 48TH HOME RUN, YANKEES' BULLPEN CLOSES DOOR ON METS

Diaz has turned his legacy in New York around. He came to Queens in the 2018 offseason, along with Robinson Cano, in exchange for top prospects, including Jarred Kelenic.

After finishing in eighth place in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 2018, he pitched to a 5.59 ERA in his first year with the Mets, blowing seven saves and even losing his job.

NO-NO-NO-NO-NO! 5 METS PITCHERS COMBINE TO NO-HIT PHILLIES

Since then, he owns a 2.42 ERA and striking out 15.4 batters per nine innings. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career this season.

This year, he leads all relievers — by far — with a 17.7 K/9, and his ERA is down to 1.46.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He allowed a run on Aug. 21 for the first time since June 18. In that span, he struck out 43 batters in 21 innings, while walking just three batters.