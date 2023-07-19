Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves
Published

Braves sign Travis d'Arnaud to one-year contract extension

The contract also includes an $8 million team option for 2025

Associated Press
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves agreed Tuesday to an $8 million contract for next year, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with no buyout.

The 34-year-old d'Arnaud, who has been earning $8 million annually with the Braves since 2020, has joined Sean Murphy in a productive catcher tandem. D'Arnaud is hitting .265 in 38 games with eight homers and 23 RBIs. He set a career high with 18 homers while driving in 60 runs and hitting .268 last year, when he was a first-time All-Star.

D'Arnaud earned a Silver Slugger Award in 2020, his first year in Atlanta, when he hit .321 with nine homers.