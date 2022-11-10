Braves send veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi to Rangers in trade for Kolby Allard

Left-hander Kolby Allard is heading back to the team he made his major league debut with in 2018.

Allard was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. The Braves sent right-handed starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations.

Allard was Atlanta's first-round selection in the 2015 MLB Draft. He went 1-2 in 10 relief appearances last season. The 25-year-old also spent some time in the minor leagues at the Triple-A level.

Odorizzi joined the Braves in August after he was traded from the Houston Astros in exchange for left-hander Will Smith.

Smith notably logged 37 saves as Atlanta's closer in 2021 and was a key member of the Braves' World Series Championship team.

Odorizzi had a less-than-stellar season in Houston and his up-and-down performances continued in Atlanta. The 32-year-old went 6-6 with a 4.40 ERA in 22 games with the Astros and the Braves.

Odorizzi's best season happened in 2019 when he was with the Minnesota Twins. He was named to the All-Star team that year and finished the season with a career-best 15 wins.

Allard only appeared in three games with the Braves in 2018 before he was sent to the Rangers in 2019 in exchange for Chris Martin.

In 65 career major league games, Allard has a 9-23 record with 6.07 ERA. He appeared as a starter in 20 games in Triple-A last season.

The trade does clear up a spot on the potentially crowded starting pitching rotation for the Braves next season. Ace Max Fried is set to continue to lead the pitching staff next year.

In September, the Braves and veteran starting pitcher Charlie Morton agreed to a $20 million one-year extension. Rookie of the Year candidate Spencer Strider will return to the rotation next season along with 20-game winner Kyle Wright.

The Braves also have the option of bringing back Ian Anderson to the big leagues after he was designated for assignment in the second half of last season.

Former All-Star Mike Soroka may also be an option next season. The 25-year-old is coming off back-to-back Achilles injuries, but he did have a rehab stint in the minor leagues in August.

Odorizzi has a $6.5 million player option for 2023.