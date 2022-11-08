Angels' GM says no trade for star player Shohei Ohtani this offseason

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain with the Los Angeles Angels heading into next season, according to angels general manager Perry Minasian.

Minasian told reporters Monday during the annual general managers meetings in Las Vegas that the franchise has no intention of trading Ohtani.

In October, the pitcher/designated hitter/outfielder inked a one-year, $30 million deal with the Angels for the 2023 season. The deal allowed Los Angeles to avoid arbitration with Ohtani and meant he would become a free agent after the 2023 season.

"Because he's obviously such a good player, we're not moving him. Ohtani is not getting moved. He'll be here to start the season. I know there's been rumors and all types of things, but he will be part of the club. We love the player, and I think the goal is for him to be here for a long time," Minasian told reporters.

Rumors about Ohtani's future began swirling after longtime Angels owner Arte Moreno announced he had hired a firm to begin exploring the sale of the team.

Minasian noted that the potential sale of the club does not have any baring on player personnel decisions.

But he did say it would be up to ownership as it relates to a possible long-term extension with Ohtani.

"At the end of the day, it's ownership's call," Minasian said of a potential deal for the 28-year-old. "But I make the recommendations, and I think everybody's on the same page. Easy player not to move."

The team has not made the playoffs during Ohtani's tenure in Los Angeles despite his spectacular play. In 2021, he was named AL MVP, led the AL in triples and received Sliver Slugger honors.

The Angels have not won the AL West since 2014 and recently concluded their seventh consecutive losing season. The team finished with a record of 73-89 this past season.

Ohtani was again named an AL MVP finalist Monday after another stellar season.

The Japan-born superstar had a 2.33 ERA on the mound with 219 strikeouts during his 28 starts. At the plate, he batted .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.