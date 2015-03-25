Braves RHP Hudson fractures ankle

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tim Hudson suffered a fractured right ankle on a gruesome play in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 8-2 win against the New York Mets.

Hudson was taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured when Eric Young's spike hit flush on Hudson's ankle at first base. Young hit a sharp grounder that went off the chest of first baseman Freddie Freeman. Hudson raced to the bag to accept the throw, and with his foot on the base, Young stepped on Hudson's ankle, and the foot twisted awkwardly.

The veteran pitcher tumbled to the ground in pain and medical personnel were careful not to move his legs, which were bounded together. Hudson was then put on a stretcher and lifted onto a cart.

Before he was wheeled off the field, Young came over to apologize to Hudson.

The Braves said Hudson will have surgery in Atlanta when swelling to the ankle goes down. No timetable was given for recovery, although it appears likely he'll be lost for the season.

The 38-year-old Hudson (8-7) was charged with four hits and a pair of runs over 7 2/3 innings. Hudson also walked three and had a season-high nine strikeouts to win his fourth straight start.

Hudson, who is due to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season, has spent the last nine years with the Braves. He was traded from Oakland following the 2004 season.

Earlier this season, Hudson had a 10-game winless stretch, the longest of his career. But he's turned it around. After going 0-3 in six starts in the month of June, Hudson is 4-0 in four starts in the month of July. He needs three strikeouts for 1,000 with the Braves.

Without the three-time All-Star, the Braves are left with a rotation that currently consists of Kris Medlen (RHP), Mike Minor (LHP) and Julio Teheran (RHP). Rookie left-hander Alex Wood will start for the Braves on Thursday in place of Paul Maholm, who suffered a left wrist contusion on Saturday against the White Sox.

Hudson has a winning record in all 15 of his years in the majors. He was the 2010 NL Comeback Player of the Year after compiling a 17-9 record and 2.83 ERA in 34 starts. The year prior, he pitched in only seven games upon returning from Tommy John ligament transplant surgery on his pitching elbow.