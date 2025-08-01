Braves, Reds combine for historic 16-run 8th inning in wild game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds combined for 16 runs in a wild eighth inning in the Braves' 12-11 extra-innings win on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park.

The two teams entered the eighth inning tied 3-3. The Braves began the inning with three infield hits and continued to mash throughout the frame.

They scored their eight runs in the top of the eighth inning against four different Reds pitchers and did it without hitting a home run.

The Reds, on the other hand, relied on the long ball to help them cut into an 11-3 deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The first eight Reds batters all reached base, and they hit two three-run home runs. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his first home run since being acquired by the Reds, and first baseman Spencer Steer tied the game at 11-11 with a three-run blast. All eight runs by the Reds were scored before even recording an out.

In total, there were seven pitchers, 25 batters and 16 hits in the eighth combined between the two teams. It was the third time that both teams had scored eight-plus runs in the same inning, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Braves eventually won the game in extra innings, when designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the tenth inning to move ahead 12-11.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias pitched a clean bottom of the 10th inning to earn his 13th save of the season.

Thursday’s game between the Reds (57-53) and the Braves (46-62) was the first of a three-game series. The two teams next play on Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

