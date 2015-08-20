Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez ejected

CHICAGO (AP) Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez has been ejected from Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Gonzalez got thrown out with the Cubs batting in the third inning. Chris Coghlan of the Cubs had a 2-0 count with runners on first and second when plate umpire Doug Eddings raised his hand twice toward the dugout.

Gonzalez came out to argue and kicked some dirt on the plate. The ejection was his first of the season.

This version corrects that the Cubs had runners on first and second instead of a runner on first when Gonzalez got ejected.